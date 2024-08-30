Portsmouth's transfer deadline day - LIVE: Blues confirm Fulham defender's arrival after '£500,000' bid accepted
Join Mark McMahon for all the latest as the Blues push to sign a centre-back and aim to get one or two fringe players off their books.
Pompey transfer deadline day - Live
Bowat confirmed
Mmmmmm.....
Outgoings update
We’re hearing very little about outgoings at Pompey today. Blues would be willing to part company with Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson, Gavin Whyte and Tom Lowery but all four remain at Pompey.
A new home for Haji
Derby to land Liverpool CB
Done deal
Abu Kamara latest
A return to Pompey was always going to be difficult
Current Championship transfer rumours
Sheffield United have reportedly opened talks with Southampton over a loan move for Samuel Edozie.
Sheffield Wednesday want Everton’s Nathan Holgate.
Stoke City have won the race to sign striker Tom Cannon loan from Leicester.
Ipswich want Middlesbrough striker Latte Lath.
Hull and Middlesbrough are battling it out to land Liverpool winger Ben Doak on loan.
Notable Championship deals completed so far today;
Daniel Jebbison: Bournemouth - Watford (loan).
Luke McNally: Burnley - Bristol City (undisclosed fee).
Ao Tanaka: Fortuna Dusseldorf - Leeds (undisclosed fee).
Carl Rushworth: Brighton - Hull (loan).
Anis Ben Slimane: Sheffield United - Norwich (loan).
Championship latest
In other news, it’s worth noting that Amario Crozier-Duberry - the Brighton youngster Pompey were keeping tabs on - has left Brighton to join Blackburn Rovers on loan.
Defender search
News of Pompey’s interest has emerged as George Edmundson looks set for a move to Middlesbrough. Ben Nelson, another person Pompey have been keeping tabs on looks poised to join Oxford - according to the latest gossip.
Ibane Bowat bid
Ibane Bowat is a 21-year-old Londoner who has been at Fulham since 2018. He’s yet to make an appearance for the Cottagers but has spent the past two seasons out on loan in Europe getting game time under his belt. The centre-back featured 31 times in the Austrian Bundesliga last season for TSV Hartberg. He’s also a Scottish under-21 international.
Bid launched
A lot has happened since we woke up this morning - but what better way to start than to report an apparent £500,000 bid for a centre-back.
Here’s the latest:
It's not all about incomings
There’s also ambitions to lighten the load on John Mousinho’s squad, with several fringe players available for transfer. Whether the Blues succeed with this, though, remains to be seen
It's deadline day
Hello and welcome to the final hours of Pompey’s 2024 summer transfer window. The Blues have already brought in 14 players this summer - but there’s still scope for more, with a centre-back a priority between now and 11pm tonight.
