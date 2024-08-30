Live

Portsmouth's transfer deadline day - LIVE: Blues confirm Fulham defender's arrival after '£500,000' bid accepted

By Mark McMahon
Published 30th Aug 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 16:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pompey have until 11pm tonight to conclude their 2024 summer transfer business.

Join Mark McMahon for all the latest as the Blues push to sign a centre-back and aim to get one or two fringe players off their books.

Pompey transfer deadline day - Live

16:14 BST

16:12 BST

16:11 BST

16:05 BST

Bowat confirmed

16:01 BST

Mmmmmm.....

16:00 BST

Outgoings update

We’re hearing very little about outgoings at Pompey today. Blues would be willing to part company with Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson, Gavin Whyte and Tom Lowery but all four remain at Pompey.

15:50 BST

A new home for Haji

15:19 BST

Derby to land Liverpool CB

15:14 BST

Done deal

14:47 BST

Abu Kamara latest

A return to Pompey was always going to be difficult

14:05 BST

Current Championship transfer rumours

Sheffield United have reportedly opened talks with Southampton over a loan move for Samuel Edozie.

Sheffield Wednesday want Everton’s Nathan Holgate.

Stoke City have won the race to sign striker Tom Cannon loan from Leicester.

Ipswich want Middlesbrough striker Latte Lath.

Hull and Middlesbrough are battling it out to land Liverpool winger Ben Doak on loan.

13:54 BST

Notable Championship deals completed so far today;

Daniel Jebbison: Bournemouth - Watford (loan).

Luke McNally: Burnley - Bristol City (undisclosed fee).

Ao Tanaka: Fortuna Dusseldorf - Leeds (undisclosed fee).

Carl Rushworth: Brighton - Hull (loan).

Anis Ben Slimane: Sheffield United - Norwich (loan).

13:47 BST

Championship latest

In other news, it’s worth noting that Amario Crozier-Duberry - the Brighton youngster Pompey were keeping tabs on - has left Brighton to join Blackburn Rovers on loan.

13:42 BST

Defender search

News of Pompey’s interest has emerged as George Edmundson looks set for a move to Middlesbrough. Ben Nelson, another person Pompey have been keeping tabs on looks poised to join Oxford - according to the latest gossip.

13:39 BST

Ibane Bowat bid

Ibane Bowat is a 21-year-old Londoner who has been at Fulham since 2018. He’s yet to make an appearance for the Cottagers but has spent the past two seasons out on loan in Europe getting game time under his belt. The centre-back featured 31 times in the Austrian Bundesliga last season for TSV Hartberg. He’s also a Scottish under-21 international.

13:30 BSTUpdated 13:32 BST

Bid launched

A lot has happened since we woke up this morning - but what better way to start than to report an apparent £500,000 bid for a centre-back.

Here’s the latest:

13:28 BSTUpdated 13:30 BST

It's not all about incomings

There’s also ambitions to lighten the load on John Mousinho’s squad, with several fringe players available for transfer. Whether the Blues succeed with this, though, remains to be seen

13:25 BST

It's deadline day

Hello and welcome to the final hours of Pompey’s 2024 summer transfer window. The Blues have already brought in 14 players this summer - but there’s still scope for more, with a centre-back a priority between now and 11pm tonight.

Related topics:Pompey

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.