Portsmouth's transfer deadline day - LIVE: Fulham defender set to be sole arrival, but Blues hopeful of exits

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 30th Aug 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 23:02 BST
Pompey have until 11pm tonight to conclude their 2024 summer transfer business.

Join Neil Allen for all the latest as the Blues push to sign a centre-back and aim to get fringe players off their books.

Pompey transfer deadline day - Live

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 23:02 BST

That's it

The window has now closed and nobody has left Pompey for another club. Looks like Whyte, Scully and Stevenson all remain. Unless their contracts are cancelled - which is a question for another day.

Pompey have Sunderland tomorrow. That’s the next focus.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 22:42 BST

Marcus Harness

An interesting one for Pompey fans, with the winger joining Derby on a season-long loan from Ipswich.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 22:03 BST

You still up?

We’ve now entered the final hour. Waiting to hear news of any Pompey departures.

As previously reported, incomings ended with the signing of Ibane Bowat this afternoon.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 21:21 BSTUpdated 21:22 BST

Goals!!!

Two goals in three minutes from QPR against Luton to turn the game on its head. Had been losing 1-0.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 21:15 BST

And remember this guy as manager?

Paul Hart has quit Charlton for family reasons.

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/sport/football/portsmouth-fc/ex-portsmouth-leeds-and-nottingham-forest-boss-quits-to-spend-more-time-with-his-family-4762875

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 21:13 BST

Ben Thompson

Just thinking what a shame that, at the age of 28, he is now playing for Bromley in League Two. Such a class act for Pompey.

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/sport/football/portsmouth-fc/former-portsmouth-and-millwall-favourite-on-the-move-but-yet-again-not-back-to-fratton-park-4763527

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 20:45 BST

Transfers elsewhere in the Championship

Todd Cantwell has left Rangers for Blackburn. As ever, an undisclosed fee is involved.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 20:07 BST

A quick plug

Fancy meeting Harry Redknapp, Gareth Evans, Kit Symons, Danny Rose, Richie Reynolds and Tommy Youlden?

Of course you do.....

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk//sport/football/portsmouth-fc/harry-redknapp-back-at-fratton-park-and-other-big-portsmouth-names-also-to-return-4761563

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 20:02 BST

Elsewhere....

Things very quiet at Pompey while they work on departures. However, looking around the Championship, there have been developments.

Josh Laurent - Stoke to Burnley

Josh Bowler - Forest to Preston (loan)

Kasey Palmer - Coventry to Hull

Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton to Burnley (loan)

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 19:28 BST

To sum up

Pompey’s squad is too big. According to Football League rules, as a Championship club you can register a 25-man squad - and the Blues have 30 players vying for that.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 19:22 BSTUpdated 19:25 BST

No more Pompey signings expected - but busy working on departures

It’s a race against time.

https://www.portsmouth.co.uk/sport/football/portsmouth-fc/latest-thats-your-lot-portsmouth-transfer-window-incomings-done-now-racing-against-time-for-player-exits-4763465

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:48 BST

Latest Championship deals completed

Millwall have signed striker Josh Coburn on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.

West Brom have re-signed Celtic's Republic of Ireland international Mikey Johnston on a permanent deal.

Burnley have signed Brighton forward Jeremy Sarmiento on a season-long loan deal.

Hull have signed Kasey Palmer from Coventry on a permanent deal.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:18 BST

Update

There’s less than six hours to go until the transfer window closes. The signing of Ibane Bowat takes Pompey’s incomings for the season to 15. Up until now, though, Jack Sparkes is the only player to leave following the publication of Pompey’s retained list at the end of last season. Will anyone else join him in the coming hours? Let’s wait and see!

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:10 BST

Thompson on the move

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 16:59 BST

Goodbye message from Fulham

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 16:40 BST

MPH to Swansea confirmed

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 16:23 BST

Jordan Cross with the Ibane Bowat details

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 16:14 BST

