Portsmouth's transfer deadline day - LIVE: Fulham defender set to be sole arrival, but Blues hopeful of exits
Join Neil Allen for all the latest as the Blues push to sign a centre-back and aim to get fringe players off their books.
Pompey transfer deadline day - Live
That's it
The window has now closed and nobody has left Pompey for another club. Looks like Whyte, Scully and Stevenson all remain. Unless their contracts are cancelled - which is a question for another day.
Pompey have Sunderland tomorrow. That’s the next focus.
Marcus Harness
An interesting one for Pompey fans, with the winger joining Derby on a season-long loan from Ipswich.
You still up?
We’ve now entered the final hour. Waiting to hear news of any Pompey departures.
As previously reported, incomings ended with the signing of Ibane Bowat this afternoon.
Two goals in three minutes from QPR against Luton to turn the game on its head. Had been losing 1-0.
And remember this guy as manager?
Paul Hart has quit Charlton for family reasons.
Ben Thompson
Just thinking what a shame that, at the age of 28, he is now playing for Bromley in League Two. Such a class act for Pompey.
Transfers elsewhere in the Championship
Todd Cantwell has left Rangers for Blackburn. As ever, an undisclosed fee is involved.
Elsewhere....
Things very quiet at Pompey while they work on departures. However, looking around the Championship, there have been developments.
Josh Laurent - Stoke to Burnley
Josh Bowler - Forest to Preston (loan)
Kasey Palmer - Coventry to Hull
Jeremy Sarmiento - Brighton to Burnley (loan)
To sum up
Pompey’s squad is too big. According to Football League rules, as a Championship club you can register a 25-man squad - and the Blues have 30 players vying for that.
No more Pompey signings expected - but busy working on departures
Latest Championship deals completed
Millwall have signed striker Josh Coburn on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough.
West Brom have re-signed Celtic's Republic of Ireland international Mikey Johnston on a permanent deal.
Burnley have signed Brighton forward Jeremy Sarmiento on a season-long loan deal.
Hull have signed Kasey Palmer from Coventry on a permanent deal.
There’s less than six hours to go until the transfer window closes. The signing of Ibane Bowat takes Pompey’s incomings for the season to 15. Up until now, though, Jack Sparkes is the only player to leave following the publication of Pompey’s retained list at the end of last season. Will anyone else join him in the coming hours? Let’s wait and see!
