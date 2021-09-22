The 31-year-old’s grabbed his second finish of the season to top Pompey’s formative league goal charts, with a shrewd free-kick drilled under the Pilgrims’ wall.

Stretching back to the end of last season, the left-back has now scored an impressive four goals in nine league matches.

Brown has a habit of scoring crucial goals for Pompey, as his opening-day effort against Fleetwood was enough to secure Danny Cowley’s side all three points.

Despite a promising, and often dominant first half display, his opener only gave the Blues a narrow lead at the interval against Ryan Lowe’s side.

That advantage was then completely undone by two mistakes from makeshift centre-backs Shaun Williams and Kieran Freeman, as Ryan Hardie’s double looked to have condemned Pompey to their fifth consecutive defeat.

However, Sean Raggett became the Blues’ injury-time hero as his equaliser ended the losing streak and prevented the Pilgrims from climbing to the league’s summit.

Brown credited Pompey’s analysts for their ‘help’ with his pre-match homework in a tongue-in-cheek assessment, but explained that it doesn’t matter who scores as long as the team picks up points.

Goalscorer Lee Brown operated as a left wing-back last night against Plymouth as Danny Cowley initiated a system change. Picture: Robin Jones

He said: ‘I’m going to stand here and tell you that I knew the wall was going to jump, and the analysts told me all day they were going to do it.

‘I fizzed it through there and found the bottom corner, all on purpose.

‘Seriously though, it’s always nice to score, but I don’t care who does to be honest.

‘Some teams are like we are in the regard, but maybe the strikers will think a little differently to me. But as long as we’re winning or picking up points, I couldn't care less who scores.

‘Even if it’s Gavin (Bazunu) that nets and I’m left with nothing to do, as long as we’re winning and someone’s scoring I don’t care who it is.