Pompey’s Wembley record remains firmly intact.

That’s despite a capacity crowd being in attendance for Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final triumph over Liverpool on Sunday. Indeed, 88,513 supporters packed the national stadium to witness the Magpies' maiden domestic cup achievement in 70 years.

Eddie Howe’s men impressively defeated the Premier League leaders 2-1 with goals either side of half-time from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak. It represented the St James’ Park outfit’s first cup triumph since 1955 when they lifted the FA Cup.

However, the attendance figures from the final still fell short of the fantastic numbers recorded for Pompey’s Cup glory against Cardiff during the 2007-08 campaign.

In fact, 89,853 jubilant fans packed Wembley in May 2008 as Harry Redknapp’s men secured their first FA Cup crown since 1951. Kanu was the hero for the Blues against the Championship opposition, with his first-half effort enough to separate the two sides under the famous arch.

The figures achieved between Pompey and the Bluebirds still remains the highest attendance in any football competition to take place at the new Wembley since it re-opened in 2007.

And that sees the attendance for Newcastle’s victorious trip to the capital fall 1,361 short of the record-breaking numbers attracted in 2008.

Pompey and Sunderland’s EFL Trophy final record

It isn’t the only achievement the Blues will be looking to hold on to this season, though, with Birmingham’s EFL Trophy final against Peterborough coming up on the horizon.

Chris Davies’ side have been handed a ticket allocation of 43,356, after requesting an increase from the original figure of 36,866. Meanwhile, the Posh have been initially given 25,190 for the final, which is set to take place on April 13.

Pompey hold the record for the highest attendance at Wembley for an EFL Trophy final. | PinPep Media / Joe Pepler

Pompey once again hold the record for the highest attendance in the competition’s history at the national stadium, with their penalty shootout victory against Sunderland attracting 85,021 in March 2019.

And should both sides sell out their current allocation, that would give the projected attendance to be 68,546 - meaning it would be 16,475 short of that acheieved by the Blues and Black Cats,

Pompey secured their one and only EFL Trophy triumph after a penalty shootout victory in front of a capacity crowd under the Wembley arch.

