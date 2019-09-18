Have your say

Luke McGee was primed to make his first Pompey outing in more than nine months tonight.

The out-of-favour keeper would have featured for the reserves against the Hawks in the second round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

But floodlight issues at Westleigh Park means the game has been postponed until Monday, October 8.

McGee hasn’t played for the Blues since last December in a Checkatrade Trophy second-round win over Arsenal under-21s.

After arriving for an undisclosed fee from Spurs in 2017, the stopper made 50 appearances during his maiden campaign at Fratton Park.

However, he was replaced as No1 by Craig MacGillivray last summer.

McGee suffered a wrist injury midway through the 2018-19 season, which prompted Alex Bass to be recalled from his loan spell at Torquay and has subsequently become No2 to MacGillivray.

McGee didn’t feature once during pre-season and was keen to depart Pompey during the transfer window, although a move failed to materialise.

The 24-year-old will still likely feature in the rearranged game against the Hawks, though.

Pompey are in Leasing.com Trophy action at Oxford the following night and Bass will be pencilled in for that game.

First-year Matt Casey would have started at Westleigh Park, having not played in either Leasing.com Trophy games this term.

Academy quartet Leon Maloney, Josh Flint, Joe Hancott and Eoin Teggart – who all impressed in the 3-1 triumph over Norwich under-21s on Saturday – were also earmarked to have been involved.