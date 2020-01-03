Pompey are weighing up a move for Tranmere defender Manny Monthe.

But Rovers’ valuation in the region of £750,000 for the 24-year-old could prove a stumbling block to any deal accelerating.

Kenny Jackett is keen to add a left-sided central defender to his options this month after making left-back Steve Seddon his first January addition yesterday.

And Monthe fits the bill as the kind of powerfully-built left-footed player who could bring the strength and solidity the Pompey boss is looking for.

The Cameroon-born player has established himself as a popular figure at Prenton Park amid 87 appearances since joining them in 2018.

Monthe - a three-time play-off winner - got 54 appearances under his belt last term in a memorable campaign as he helped his side to League Two promotion at Wembley.

Manny Monthe battles with England captain Harry Kane. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Micky Mellon this week brought in veteran defender Peter Clarke from Tranmere, fuelling speculation the League One strugglers may be about to cash in on one of their prized assets.

Monthe signed a two-year contract at his current club in the summer, placing them in a reasonably strong position when it comes to commanding a decent fee for his services.

The 6ft 4in powerhouse is a player known to Hawks fans, after his stay at West Leigh Park in the 2015-16 campaign.

He came through the ranks at QPR and was handed a professional deal but failed to make a senior appearance at Loftus Road.

Manny Monthe in his time at Hawks. Picture: Allan Hutchings (151265-063)

That led to a nomadic period on the non-league circuit at the likes Hayes and Yeading, Hawks and Bath City before he joined Forest Green in the National League in 2016.

Monthe then earned promotion to the Football League in the play-offs, ironically against Tranmere, before repeating the feat the following season after his move to Birkenhead.