Chuks Aneke has emerged as a Pompey striking target this summer.

The MK Dons front man is one of the key attacking options being considered by Kenny Jackett to bolster his forward line.

Aneke is out of contract at Stadium MK after firing Paul Tisdale's side into League One.

The 25-year-old bagged 19 strikes as his side finished third and formed a prolific front line, with team-mate Kieran Agard banging in 22 goals.

Aneke's superb solo effort against Yeovil was voted his club's goal of the season in a memorable campaign.

The former Arsenal trainee fits the bill as the kind of powerful and dynamic front man Jackett is looking for, as he aims to bring a different dimension to his forward line.

The Blues boss has long been an admirer of Aneke's potential and has previously considered a move to bring the striker to Fratton Park.

Now the time could right for Jackett to pounce with the former Crewe man high on his list of targets.

Pompey will be undoubtedly be one of a number of potential suitors for Aneke's signature, however, with the player one of the most attractive out-of-contract players available in the lower leagues - along with Agard.

The 6ft 3in powerhouse has been offered a new deal by MK Dons, after his existing two-year agreement came to a close.

Aneke signed for the club for an initial one-year deal in 2016 from Belgian side Zulte Waregem, which was extended at the end of his first year with the club.

After 33 goals in 71 starts with his best return arriving last season, his stock has continually grown.

Jackett has already made it clear he's looking for reinforcements up front.

No arrivals are imminent, however, with the players Pompey are looking at still weighing up what's on offer.

Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman are the only existing squad members who could be viewed as out-and-out striking options.

That's after both Omar Bogle and James Vaughan left Fratton, as their loans came to a close.

Jackett has indicated, however, he now views Pitman as a number 10 rather than a player to lead the line.

That leaves Pompey light in that area as they accelerate their recruitment work, after their League One fate was decided.

The emergence of Aneke as a major transfer target follows The News revealing defender Tom Lockyer is also on Jackett’s shopping list.