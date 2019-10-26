John Marquis heaped praise on the early rapport he’s built with Marcus Harness.

Now the striker is certain he’ll forge similar relationships with the rest of his Pompey team-mates.

Marquis and Harness both moved to Fratton Park in the summer – from Doncaster and Burton respectively – for substantial fees.

While the former has netted just three times in 15 appearances, he’s mainly lacked the service to fire on all cylinders.

Before Harness picked up a thigh injury in August, however, he was linking well with Marquis, which earned praise from boss Kenny Jackett.

And it was the winger’s through ball that set Marquis free during last week’s defeat AFC Wimbledon, before he dragged his first-half shot wide.

Marcus Harness, left, and John Marquis. Picture: Robin Jones

It’s an understanding the marksman has been encouraged by – but he’s sure other partnerships will strike up quickly.

Marquis said: ‘Even early in the season, I felt like Marcus saw a lot of my runs.

‘Obviously, he put me in at Wimbledon and at Sunderland as well.

‘He’s got the ability to get on the half turn quickly because he is sharp. When he does get on the half turn, if I make good runs then it gives him the option of that pass.

‘He is one I feel looks to thread it through and put you in them areas a bit quicker than maybe some of the others at the moment.

‘We’re getting into good crossing positions then it is a cross coming into the box rather than looking to slip someone down the side.

‘The one at Wimbledon was a bit different as it was a breakaway from deep but he still spotted the pass.

‘I like Marcus. We’ve got loads of players who can play in that front four that I feel can score and create goals.

‘Then it's obviously down to the manager to pick the right combination to score the goals that can win us the game.

‘I’m sure a partnership can strike up. It’s not just the one partnership, it can be anyone – a full-back who gets into crossing areas or attacking players slipping balls through.

‘It’s just the right combination to win games and not being too individualised because we have good options.’