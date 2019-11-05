There was some Pompey confusion about tonight’s game against Southend – after the BBC reported the match had been postponed.

Players from both sides were warming up on the pitch, fans were heading through the turnstiles, stewards were standing at their designated spots inside and outside the ground, yet the Beeb’s website was showing the League One fixture had been cancelled at short notice.

That caused many to check if the information coming through was true, with those concerned checking social media, making frantic calls and asking those next to them what was going on.

However, at no point was the game in doubt, with the match kicking off as planned at 7.45pm.

The BBC were quick to correct the error on the website – along with the same mistake they made for Peterborough’s trip to Shrewsbury.