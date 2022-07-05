PRE-SEASON LIVE: Pompey training underway with new Arsenal signing Zak Swanson involved

Pompey training today at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia

We’re live from Pompey’s Spanish training camp in the Murcia region of south-east Spain where where The News will be bringing you live updates, video, insight and interviews throughout the day.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The players are due down for breakfast at 8.30am Spanish time and then it’s a short walk from their hotel to the Pinatar Arena for the first of two sessions today.