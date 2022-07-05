PRE-SEASON LIVE: Portsmouth boss reacts to new Arsenal signing plus triallist news

Good morning from Spain!

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 12:13 pm
Pompey training today at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia
Pompey training today at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia

We’re live from Pompey’s Spanish training camp in the Murcia region of south-east Spain where where The News will be bringing you live updates, video, insight and interviews throughout the day.

The players are due down for breakfast at 8.30am Spanish time and then it’s a short walk from their hotel to the Pinatar Arena for the first of two sessions today.

Stay with us for all the latest.

LIVE: Pompey’s Spanish pre-season training camp

Last updated: Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 11:56

  • New signing Zak Swanson trains with new team-mates
  • Live updates and insight from Pompey’s training base in Murcia
Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 11:56

Triallist news

Danny Cowley has also been providing a futher update to the triallist situation, further to us reporting none of the weekend triallists are in Spain. More to come shortly at portsmouth.co.uk.

Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 11:55

Cowley on working the players hard

‘We maybe haven’t always been in a poisition at our training ground to be able to do double sessions.

‘We have the facilities here to allow us to train how we want to.

‘There’s no shortcuts to where we have to go - we have to do the work.’

Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 11:50

Cowley on Spanish camp

‘It’s been good. We got here at lunchtime yesterday and the boys did a gym session yesterday.

‘We’ve had a technical session this morning as a gradual way in and later it will be more transitional, looking at the counter-attack moment and counter press.

‘We know we have some supporters flying out who we are looking forward to seeing too.’

Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 11:45

DC speaks

Danny Cowley has spoken and given his thoughts on his new signing Zak Swanson.

He said: ‘Zak’s joined us for the trip and he’s someone we’ve tried to sign over the past couple of weeks.

‘He comes in from Arsenal and he really fits the remit of the type of players we’re trying to bring to this club.’

Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 11:43

End of the sesh

The players have ended their session and returned to their nearby hotel where they wil have some downtime before going through an afternoon session around 4pm Spanish time.

Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 10:26

Training action

Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 10:09

A positive sight with Reeco and Denver on the grass doing ballwork

Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 10:01

Upping the intensity with some rondos

Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 10:01

Here’s the new boy

Tuesday, 05 July, 2022, 09:44

An update from the Pinatar Arena

