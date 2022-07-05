Pre-season LIVE: Updates, video and interviews from Portsmouth's Spanish training camp

We’re live from Pompey’s Spanish training camp in the Murcia region of south-east Spain where where The News will be bringing you live updates, video, insight and interviews throughout the day.
The players are due down for breakfast at 8.30am Spanish time and then it’s a short walk from their hotel to the Pinatar Arena for the first of two sessions today.
Stay with us for all the latest.
Danny Cowley readying his players now
We’re in place at the Pinatar Arena
Pack is back
Just had a chat with Marlon Pack, who’s back fit after a throat infection and set to train today. Sounds like it was quite nasty for a couple of days from what he was saying.
On the march
The Blues squad have just made their way through reception and are doing the 10-minute walk up to the arena for ‘pre-activation’. I think that’s a warm-up to you and me!
Some high-profile names have reacted to Zak Swanson confirming his move to Pompey on Instagram
Danny Cowley will not pursue a deal for Swindon midfielder Jack Payne.
No triallists!
Something of a surprise that there’s none of the weekend triallists in Spain with Pompey - that includes Andre Wisdom who impressed in the quickfire warm-up games against Hawks and Gosport. Keeper Josh Gould and Bournemouth’s Christian Saydee were others to features over the weekend.
Pompey new boy Zak Swanson is with the group after last night’s signing
Pompey have unveiled Zak Swanson as their second signing of the summer.
Familiar faces
Pompey aren’t the only English team staying at their hotel near the Pinatar Arena where they will train. Mark Hughes and Bradford are also present along with Crawley and their new boss Kevin Betsy. All three have their breakfast rooms around the reception with meeting rooms on the floor below.
