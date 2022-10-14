Predicted line-up: Does Portsmouth boss shuffle pack against Charlton Athletic?
Pompey return to action against Charlton Athletic on Monday.
By Jordan Cross
4 minutes ago
Updated
14th Oct 2022, 4:31pm
Danny Cowley’s men will look to return to winning ways in the league after three games without success.
The Blues boss has some selection issues to digest as he goes in search of three points at The Valley.
Does he continue with Connor Ogilvie operating out of position at right-back?
Is it time for Tom Lowery to come back into the fray, as he nears his return from injury?
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up against Ben Garner’s men.
