It’s been a busy summer for the Pompey head coach – and with the transfer window now closed, focus now concentrates on getting the most out of the squad he can rightly call his own.

He reported a clean bill of health when The News visiting the training ground yesterday.

But what does he do with so many options now available to him?

The chances are Cowley will resist the urge to through Arsenal loanee Miguel Azeez straight into the starting XI for Saturday’s trip to MK Dons.

But he might be tempted to freshen one or two other positions up as he looks go put the league defeat to Wigan and Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy loss to AFC Wimbledon behind him.

Here’s how we think Pompey could line up at Stadium MK...

1. Goalkeeper - Gavin Bazunu What an international break the Republic of Ireland international has had. A penalty save to deny Cristiano Ronaldo and a host of top drawer stops that had a whole nation gushing with pride, Bazunu will be the first name on the team sheet on Saturday - no question about it.

2. Right-back - Mahlon Romeo A tough one to call given Kieron Freeman's impressive start to the season. But the on-loan Millwall ace's extra pace, energy and eagerness to get forward could get him the nod to start. It's a big pitch at Stadium MK and those attributes could be handy for the Blues to break forward with speed in the press and counterattack.

3. Centre-back - Sean Raggett Raggett has been rock solid this season and been a key factor in only one goal being conceded in the league so far this term. His no-holds-barred defending will come in handy against an MK Dons side who like to put teams under pressure and pass with pace.

4. Centre-back - Clark Robertson The former Rotherham man's handling of Wigan's Charlie Wyke last time out says it all. Is cool, reliable - and key to the Blues' defensive solidity.