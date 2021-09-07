Predicted Portsmouth starting XI for trip to Wimbledon with Danny Cowley expected to make wholesale changes to team

2. Haji Mnoga

Mnoga is currently on loan at non-league Bromley but is eligible to play for Pompey in the EFL Trophy. The defender needs regular football under his belt and, fresh from signing a new three-year-deal at Fratton Park, he'll want to put on a show on his brief return to the Blues set-up. Played 75 minutes of Bromley's 2-2 draw at Chesterfield on Saturday.

Photo: JPIMedia