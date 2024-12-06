Tough conditions from Storm Darragh are expected to greet both teams as they do battle for crucial Championship points. But it’s unlikely Blues head coach John Mousinho will cook up a storm himself with his latest team selection.
A combination of improving form and a still sizeable injury list means he’s less likely to change things up, with the week between the Robins and Swansea games helping him out in that respect, too.
The Blues will likely welcome back Zak Swanson for the Bristol City fixture - but will he start? Callum Lang runs the risk of a ban if he picks up another yellow card against the Robins. Does that come into Mousinho’s thinking as he looks to secure all three points against Liam Manning’s side?
Time will tell, In the meantime, here’s how we think Pompey will line up against a Robins side sitting 11th in the table and buoyed by their 4-0 thumping of Plymouth last time out.