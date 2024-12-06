Predicted Portsmouth XI & bench for Bristol City as injuries continue to take their toll

By Mark McMahon
Published 6th Dec 2024, 13:21 BST

Pompey welcome Bristol City to Fratton Park on Saturday for the first league meeting between the two sides since 2012.

Tough conditions from Storm Darragh are expected to greet both teams as they do battle for crucial Championship points. But it’s unlikely Blues head coach John Mousinho will cook up a storm himself with his latest team selection.

A combination of improving form and a still sizeable injury list means he’s less likely to change things up, with the week between the Robins and Swansea games helping him out in that respect, too.

The Blues will likely welcome back Zak Swanson for the Bristol City fixture - but will he start? Callum Lang runs the risk of a ban if he picks up another yellow card against the Robins. Does that come into Mousinho’s thinking as he looks to secure all three points against Liam Manning’s side?

Time will tell, In the meantime, here’s how we think Pompey will line up against a Robins side sitting 11th in the table and buoyed by their 4-0 thumping of Plymouth last time out.

The Austrian has stepped up well to the responsibility of being Pompey No1. Played a crucial role in Pompey's 2-2 draw at Swansea last Saturday with some huge, crucial saves.

The young Northern Irishman doesn't look out of place at right-back. The midfielder is expected to keep his place there for the visit of Bristol City despite Zak Swanson looking like he's back in contention.

The centre-back is steadily showing his true colours following nearly a year out through injury. Put in a typically dogged performance against Swansea last time out.

