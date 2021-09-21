4. Centre-back 3 - Sean Raggett

Danny Cowley is aware that Pompey are not at their most fluid when a right-footer plays on the left at the back. But he has no other option at the moment because of injuries to Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie. Raggett has played there for the majority of his time at Fratton Park and can be relied on defensively. Has been one of Pompey's stand-out performers this season and his presence will be vital against Luke Jephcott.

Photo: JPIMedia