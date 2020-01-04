Ex-Pompey favourite Jed Wallace admits he has ambitions of playing in the Premier League.

But the Millwall man isn’t concerned by transfer speculation amid links to Aston Villa.

Wallace has been in scintillating form for the Lions this campaign.

He’s bagged nine goals in 22 appearances, with Gary Rowett’s side moving into the Championship play-off places after their 3-1 win over Luton on New Year’s Day.

Wallace’s exploits have reportedly caught the attention of Villa, with a fee in the region of £10m being mentioned as a value Millwall have placed on his head.

That’s a significant increase from the £750,000 the Blues are believed to have banked from the sale of Wallace to then Kenny Jackett’s Wolves in the summer of 2015.

The 25-year-old, who bagged 30 times in 121 appearances at Fratton Park, says there have been talks of his future throughout his career and it’s something he's used to.

And while he wants to fest himself in the top flight, he’s hoping it's at the Den.

In a recent interview with londonnewsonline.co.uk, Wallace said: ‘I’ve had it my whole career. I broke in at Portsmouth and scored three in three games and all of a sudden it was “oh, he must be too good for Portsmouth”. I stayed there for three years and learned my trade. It was constantly “are you going to leave?” – eventually I went to Wolves.

‘I wasn’t playing there and it was the same “are you going to leave?”.

‘I feel settled here. I felt settled as soon as I walked through the door. The club have been good to me. I’ve signed three times. The chairman has been good with me. I had a great relationship with Neil (Harris), now I’ve got a great relationship with Gary and the lads.

‘It’s a great platform for me to show what I can do and the rest of the lads. There aren’t many better things than pushing up the table with Millwall and hopefully getting in the play-offs. If we could do that it would be amazing.

‘Do I want to play in the Premier League? Of course I do. I grew up wanting to play in the Premier League. However that happens will be great. If it’s with Millwall it would be amazing. My only focus is on getting as close as possible to that here.

‘We’ve got a manager here who wants to be there as well. We’ve got a lot of young players who are very well thought of around football – Mahlon (Romeo) and Coops (Jake Cooper) – and want to play at that level.

‘We’ve got some who have played at that level. It’s the goal for any footballer.

‘Everyone in any walk of life wants to get to the top. I’m ambitious. The manager is ambitious. The club is ambitious.’