The Blues will be incredibly backed by 3,500 members of the Fratton faithful, who will set the alarms early on Saturday morning ahead of a near 525-mile round trip to Deepdale.
John Mousinho’s men will be looking to rekindle the performance seen against Leeds last weekend after a disappointing defeat to bottom-of-the-table Plymouth in midweek.
The Blues have won just two games away from Fratton Park this term but will be looking to increase the gap to the relegation zone as the race for survival heats up.
Pompey currently sit seven points above the relegation zone ahead of the trip to Lancashire but could rise as high as 14th in the standings with a win against the Lilywhites. In fact, three points could see Mousinho’s troops move above the hosts, who are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions on home soil.
Ahead of this afternoon’s game, we’ve taken a look at the current injury situations of both sides.
