Preston North End v Portsmouth team news as 12 out and 3 doubts

After consecutive home games, Pompey will make the long trip north to face Preston North End this afternoon.

The Blues will be incredibly backed by 3,500 members of the Fratton faithful, who will set the alarms early on Saturday morning ahead of a near 525-mile round trip to Deepdale.

John Mousinho’s men will be looking to rekindle the performance seen against Leeds last weekend after a disappointing defeat to bottom-of-the-table Plymouth in midweek.

The Blues have won just two games away from Fratton Park this term but will be looking to increase the gap to the relegation zone as the race for survival heats up.

Pompey currently sit seven points above the relegation zone ahead of the trip to Lancashire but could rise as high as 14th in the standings with a win against the Lilywhites. In fact, three points could see Mousinho’s troops move above the hosts, who are unbeaten in their last 14 games in all competitions on home soil.

Ahead of this afternoon’s game, we’ve taken a look at the current injury situations of both sides.

Potts sustained a hamstring injury against Sunderland and was withdrawn with five minutes to go at the Stadium of Light. Although Heckingbottom was coy over when the 30-year-old could return, the head coach confirmed he will miss Pompey’s visit.

Potts sustained a hamstring injury against Sunderland and was withdrawn with five minutes to go at the Stadium of Light. Although Heckingbottom was coy over when the 30-year-old could return, the head coach confirmed he will miss Pompey’s visit. | Getty Images

The Fratton Park academy graduate will be absent this afternoon’s game against his former side due to a long term calf injury. The centre-back has been sidelined since January having picked up the issue against Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Fratton Park academy graduate will be absent this afternoon’s game against his former side due to a long term calf injury. The centre-back has been sidelined since January having picked up the issue against Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup. | Getty Images

The midfielder has been ruled out until after the international break due to a calf injury, which forced McCann off during the 0-0 draw with Swansea.

The midfielder has been ruled out until after the international break due to a calf injury, which forced McCann off during the 0-0 draw with Swansea. | Getty Images

