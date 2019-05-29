The Fratton faithful have swiftly snapped up season tickets for the 2019-20 campaign – despite a price increase.

After freezing costs last year, Pompey have slightly hiked up the costs for next term, with an adult seat going up by £20 to £389.

Pompey fans. Picture: Joe Pepler

That hasn’t stopped Blues fans from securing their tickets after they went on sale yesterday morning, however, ahead of Kenny Jackett’s side’s renewed League One promotion push.

More than 1,200 supporters made a purchase during a 12-hour window, with around 400 of those bought by new supporters.

At this stage a year ago, sales have been boosted by 108 per cent.

Commercial director Anna Mitchell said: ‘We have been really pleased with the early sales, although an incredible show of support from our fantastic fans does not come as a surprise.

‘It’s also great to see so many new season ticket holders after just one day of sales, as we all look forward to hopefully building on what was an encouraging campaign at Fratton Park.’

To purchase a season ticket, visit eticketing.co.uk/pompeyfc.

Alternatively fans can call the Ticketmaster phone line (8am-8pm on weekdays and 8am-6pm on weekends) or visit the Anson Road ticket office (9am-5.30pm from Monday-Friday).