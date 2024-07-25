Price of Portsmouth’s 2024/25 home shirt compared to Leeds United, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday & other Championship rivals

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 25th Jul 2024, 18:30 BST

The vast majority of Championship clubs have launched their new kits for the 2024/25 season

Portsmouth’s partnerships with Nike and University of Portsmouth will continue into the new campaign following the Blues’s successful promotion back into the Championship.

A ‘drench blue stripe graphic design’ on the traditional royal blue is a new look while the traditional white shorts and red socks remain in place for the new campaign.

Kits are priced at around £55 for adults, and many will be donning the new kit at Fratton Park for the team’s first home game against Luton in less than a month's time. But how do Pompey’s kit prices compare to the rest of the division?

Here, we take a look at how much every team in the Championship is charging for an adult replica shirt for the 2024/25 season – ranking the kits from cheapest to most expensive.

Price: £50

1. Millwall

Price: £50Photo: Millwall

Price: £52

2. Plymouth Argyle

Price: £52Photo: Plymouth Argyle

Price: £52

3. Stoke City

Price: £52Photo: Stoke City

Price: £55

4. Bristol City

Price: £55Photo: Bristol City

