Portsmouth’s partnerships with Nike and University of Portsmouth will continue into the new campaign following the Blues’s successful promotion back into the Championship.

A ‘drench blue stripe graphic design’ on the traditional royal blue is a new look while the traditional white shorts and red socks remain in place for the new campaign.

Kits are priced at around £55 for adults, and many will be donning the new kit at Fratton Park for the team’s first home game against Luton in less than a month's time. But how do Pompey’s kit prices compare to the rest of the division?