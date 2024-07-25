Portsmouth’s partnerships with Nike and University of Portsmouth will continue into the new campaign following the Blues’s successful promotion back into the Championship.
A ‘drench blue stripe graphic design’ on the traditional royal blue is a new look while the traditional white shorts and red socks remain in place for the new campaign.
Kits are priced at around £55 for adults, and many will be donning the new kit at Fratton Park for the team’s first home game against Luton in less than a month's time. But how do Pompey’s kit prices compare to the rest of the division?
Here, we take a look at how much every team in the Championship is charging for an adult replica shirt for the 2024/25 season – ranking the kits from cheapest to most expensive.
