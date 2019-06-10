Lawrence Shankland has emerged as the latest name on Pompey’s striking hit-list.

The News understands the prolific Scotsman is under consideration by Kenny Jackett as he continues his search for reinforcements up front.

League One rivals Sunderland are also thought to be interested in the man who bagged 34 goals from 41 appearances for Ayr United in the Scottish Championship last term.

Three clubs including a ‘sleeping giant’ are reported to be keen on the goal machine, who is leaving his existing outfit with his contract at a close.

The 23-year-old hit a total of 63 goals in two campaigns at Somerset Park, to see his reputation grow as one of the most exciting prospects north of the border.

The likes of Swansea, Hull and Nottingham Forest are other clubs who have been keeping tabs on Shankland as he continues his goal-getting exploits.

The 6ft 1in front man is a player who’s been discussed by Pompey, with Jackett desperate to bolster his options up front.

Oli Hawkins in the only out-and-out striker he currently possesses with Brett Pitman seen operating in a withdrawn role next term.

Shankland came through the ranks at Queens Park in Scotland before moving to top-flight side Aberdeen.

A number of loans spells followed at Dunfermline, St Mirren and Greenock Morton, before his switch to Ayr where the goals have really flowed.

No striker is currently close to following maiden summer signing James Bolton into Fratton Park, however, with both Ipswich striker Ellis Harrison and MK Dons’ out-of-contract front man Chuks Aneke among those being considered.

