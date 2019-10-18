Kenny Jackett can still lead Pompey to promotion – but first the manager needs to start coming up with the goods to get the Blues into that position.

That’s the verdict of Pompey writer Will Rooney, who believes the Blues boss is running out of excuses for the club’s current plight.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett with James Bolton ahead of last Saturday's Gillingham game

Pompey head to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday sitting 16th in the table.

The side have accumulated 13 points from 10 games, leaving them 14 points adrift of league leaders Ipswich and seven short of a place in the play-offs.

A win at Kingsmeadow would certainly be a welcome boost and ease the pressure that’s gathering around the manager.

Speaking in the latest edition of Pompey Talk, Rooney believes Jackett has the tools at his disposal to turn the season around.

However, he thinks it’s about time the manager found the correct solution to get the under-performing Blues clicking once and for all.

Rooney said: 'The pressure's certainly on him. He's got all the ingredients there to deliver.

'You look at that squad and at the start of the season you're saying, "wow, there's no chance Pompey will finish outside the play-offs”.

'I actually think Pompey will still finish in the play-offs, I'm still the glass is half full.

'But it's Jackett’s responsibility to get the side to click.

'He's said a couple of times that they're not creative enough - now he has to impart his knowledge on how Pompey can start opening teams up.

'He's got the players there, he's been backed in the summer.

‘Okay, a few key players left like Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe.

‘But he still had the money to go and replace them and he has replaced them – He's brought in Harness, he's brought in Marquis.

'Marquis' confidence looked shot when he came on (against Gillingham), he hasn't scored in nine now and looks a shadow of himself.

'So now it’s down to Jackett to get this team to click – you can only go on saying for so long the creation wasn't enough, we didn't do enough with the ball, I expected more.

'Jackett has got to find the way to get Pompey firing.'