Gareth Evans believes promotion is ‘there for the taking’ if Pompey can rectify their away form.

The Blues’ troubles on the road continued after being held to a 1-1 draw at Gillingham on New Year’s Day.

Gareth Evans battles for the ball during Pompey's draw with Gillingham. Picture: Jason Brown

Despite Kenny Jackett’s men leading at Priestfield – courtesy of Evans’ 36th-minute strike – Alex Jakubiak’s late intervention meant the spoils were shared.

Pompey have won just twice on their travels all campaign and accrued a total of nine points from a possible 33.

It’s a contrast to their home record as they remain unbeaten Fratton Park in the third tier.

A win over the Gills would have lifted the Blues to fifth place, although they still reside just a point outside the play-offs in ninth.

Evans conceded Pompey are unable to pinpoint why they’ve struggled away from home.

But should they find a solution, the fans' favourite is certain the Blues will be near the summit of the table come May.

He said: ‘Things have sort of flipped from last season. The home form is better but the away form is obviously the opposite.

‘It is hard to put your finger on it but we are constantly trying to rectify it and stamp out the errors.

‘We'll try to use Gillingham as a building block and try to put a run together away from home.

‘It's hard to put your finger on it. It's one of those were we need to try to gain some confidence from the next two away games and build some momentum to get some better results away from home.

‘It seems to be that we're letting points away from us on the road.

‘It's a really open league and it really is there for the taking. Two season ago, there was Wigan and Blackburn and last season there was Luton and Barnsley.

‘I don't really see teams like that in the league this year.

‘I think it is there for the taking. If we can tie off our away form and pick up more points on the road then we will be there or thereabouts.’