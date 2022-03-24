Proud moment for Portsmouth's ex-Trafalgar School pupil as he makes international debut

Haji Mnoga has made his Tanzania debut. Picture: Jason Brown

The promising Pompey defender was part of Tanzania’s side who cruised to a 3-1 friendly win over Central African Republic in Dar es Salaam.

Mnoga, who has switched allegiances to the African nation after representing England at under-17 level, played the first 45 minutes for Dane Kim Poulsen’s side.

And it proved a proud and emotional occasion for the former Trafalgar School pupil to represent the Taifa Stars.

Writing on his Instagram account after the game, the Blues academy graduate spoke of what it meant to both himself and his family.

Mnoga said: ‘A special moment in my career to make my international senior debut for Tanzania!

‘I have longed for this moment and to finally say I’ve gone and done it is surreal.

‘It’s not only a proud moment for me, but for my friends and family too.

‘I am a proud Tanzanian and I hope I get more opportunities in the future.’

Tanzania now have a further two games lined up in the international break, as they take on both Botswana and Sudan.

Mnoga is one of a host of Pompey players representing their country across that period with Joe Morrell (Wales), Ollie Webber (Northern Ireland under-21s) and Harry Jewitt-White (Wales under-18) also away with their countries. Gavin Bazunu is out of the Republic of Ireland squad through injury.

Mnoga has been picking up game time in the National League for Weymouth over the second half of the campaign.

The 19-year-old joined the Terras in January and has made 13 appearances to date, after an unsuccessful loan spell at Bromley over the first period of the season.

Mnoga has made 15 appearances since being given his Pompey debut by Kenny Jackett in 2018. He’s viewed as one of the brightest emerging players at Fratton Park and is contracted until the summer of 2024.

