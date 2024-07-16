Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey and Norwich City fans on social media have been debating how much it will cost the Blues to prise Abu Kamara away from Carrow Road this summer.

And, as you’d expect, both sets of supporters are way off in terms of their valuations.

The exchange of views follow a Football Insider report on Tuesday that stated the Fratton Park outfit are ‘readying an official bid’ for the forward, who played a key role in Pompey’s League One title success last season while on loan.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter, with supporters from both clubs trying to second guess how much it would take for the Canaries to part company with the highly-rated 20-year-old.

@DanielE64141682: What’s it going to take compared to what will we shell out?! 2 million? Bali Mumba left for 1.15 last year. Todd Cantwell 1.7 year before.

@Gxem71: We won’t let him go for less than 15 million.

@debojono: What do we reckon the fee for Abu Kamara is then? Keep in mind they sold Mumba for a fee (roughly) of £1m last season. For me I’d imagine anywhere of £2-3m+ add ons.

@WoWe61576252: No chance. Not for 10-15mil anyway.

@ArtistNdl: 2-3m. A gamble for both clubs imo. Kamara is unproven at Championship level but may take to it immediately as he did in League 1.

@ChrisEllis1975: Knowing Norwich they'd probably accept anything around the 1.5million mark… look what they accepted for Bali Mumba.

@NCFCZeb: Around 5m if I had to make a guess.

@Niall_Judge26: £1-1.5m. He’s only got 1 year left on his deal & they sold Bali Mumba to Plymouth last summer for £1m after he had just had a brilliant loan in L1, so was a similar situation.

@ncfc024: 5-6 million, more than Pompey will offer I imagine.

@POMPEYBENNY: If they’re keen to keep him I reckon £4m in today market and based on some real potential to sell him for a lot more in a year or twos time.

@Follow_Robot1: 10million at least.

@eorkram: £3.5 million with add ons and a 25% sell on clause.

@Lewis8Smith: Would have to be 9-10million minimum I would have thought surely.

@higgins97103: Harness was 750K. He is slightly better so £1million. Absolutely no idea whatsoever why we would look to pay more. Talk of 2 or 3 million is not supported, at all. Settled well at Div 1 level. Decent prospect.

@Willmott3Sam: I’d test with 1mil and see what they say. But I’d reckon 1.5-1.75m with future clauses.