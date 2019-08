John Marquis opened the scoring with a penalty then Marcus Harness sealed the win with a goal in the 81st minute as the Blues made it to the third round of the league cup for the first time since 2010.

1. Craig MacGillivray Confident and composed - 7

2. Christian Burgess Absolute rock in surprising new role - 8

3. Paul Downing Barely put a foot wrong - 8.

4. Tom Naylor Looked comfortable in defensive duties - 7

