Have your say

Mark Warburton had no complaints after QPR were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Pompey.

Kenny Jackett’s men claimed a second Championship scalp in the competition after delivering a 2-0 victory at Loftus Road last night.

John Marquis tucks home his penalty to give Pompey the lead at QPR. Picture: Nigel Keene

Two goals in four minutes from big-money summer signings John Marquis and Marcus Harness set the Blues up with a third-round tie against bitter rivals Southampton.

Warburton reckons Rangers dominated the early exchanges against Pompey but failed to make their pressure count.

And after being unable to break the deadlock, the QPR boss felt it was inevitable the visitors were going to have periods on top.

Warburton told his club’s website: ‘We weren’t unlucky – we didn’t deserve to go through.

‘In the first 25 minutes we were very comfortable, probably too comfortable if that makes sense. We moved the ball, we created chances but didn’t take them and then suddenly we dropped deeper and got a bit loose – a bit complacent.

‘We weren’t unlucky tonight – we didn’t deserve to go through.

‘We didn’t maximise it and now we’re out of the cup.

‘If you don’t do that then Portsmouth take confidence from it. They take confidence from it and then they have their periods.

‘We were too disappointing for long periods tonight and didn’t deserve to go through.

‘We had enough quality on the pitch tonight to progress but we didn’t perform up to our normal standards and we suffered the consequences.’