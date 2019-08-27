Have your say

Kenny Jackett is expected to shuffle his pack to face QPR in the Carabao Cup second round.

The Pompey boss is set to make changes from last week’s 3-3 draw with Coventry.

Brett Pitman could face QPR. Picture: Joe Pepler

The likes of Ellis Harrison and Brett Pitman could come into the starting line-up at Loftus Road.

James Bolton has returned from an ankle injury and is vying to make his full debut at right-back.

If that’s the case then it could prompt on-loan Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie to move into his favoured central-midfield role.

Bryn Morris is still troubled with an ongoing issue and will miss the game.

Lee Brown (Achilles) is expected to be out for up to six weeks, while Oli Hawkins (foot) is set to start training again this week.

Jack Whatmough continues to recover from his long-term knee setback.

Meanwhile, Mark Warburton is likely to ring the changes from QPR’s 3-1 win over Wigan on Saturday.

On-loan Brighton striker Jan Mlkar could be handed his full debut, while second-choice stopper Liam Kelly is set to feature between the posts.

Ben Amos and Geoff Cameron are sidelined with respective hamstring problems and left-back Lee Wallace (hip) also remains on the treatment table.