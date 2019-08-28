Have your say

Pompey travel to QPR in the second round of the Carabao Cup tonight.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game (7.45pm kick-off).

Gareth Evans in action against QPR last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett is expected to shuffle his pack from the side that drew 3-3 with Coventry last week.

That could mean the likes of Ellis Harrison and Brett Pitman could come into the starting line-up.

James Bolton has returned from an ankle injury and is vying to make his full debut at right-back.

If that’s the case then it could prompt on-loan Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie into his favoured midfield role.

Bryn Morris is still troubled with an ongoing stomach issue and will miss the game.

Lee Brown (Achilles) is expected to be out for up to six weeks, while Oli Hawkins (foot) is set to start training again this week.

Jack Whatmough continues to recover from his long-term knee setback.

Likely line-up

Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Paul Downing, Christian Burgess Brandon Haunstrup, Ross McCrorie, Andy Cannon, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Marcus Harness, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Sean Raggett, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis.

QPR team news

Mark Warburton is expected to ring the changes from Rangers’ 3-1 win over Wigan on Saturday.

On-loan Brighton striker Jan Mlkar could be handed his full debut for the club, while second-choice stopper Liam Kelly is set to feature between the posts.

Ben Amos and Geoff Cameron won't feature as they’re sidelined with hamstring problems.

Left-back Lee Wallace (hip) also remains on the treatment table.

Likely line-up

Liam Kelly, Todd Kane, Toni Leistner, Yoann Barbet, Ryan Manning, Dominic Ball, Marc Pugh, Ilias Chair, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Olamide Shodipo, Jan Mlkar. Subs: Joe Lumley, Angel Rangel, Grant Hall, Josh Scowen, Matt Smith, Nahki Wells, Jordan Hugill.

Match odds

QPR: 11/10

1-0 13/2; 2-0 9/1; 2-1 7/1; 3-0 18/1; 3-1 14/1; 3-2 22/1

Pompey: 5/2

1-0 9/1; 2-0 18/1; 2-1 10/1; 3-0 45/1; 3-1 28/1; 3-2 33/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 9/1; 1-1 5/1; 2-2 12/1; 3-3 50/1

Referee

Ross Joyce (Teesside)

Other games

Tonight (7.45pm kick offs unless stated)

Burnley v Sunderland, Lincoln City v Everton, Newcastle United v Leicester City, Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday, AFC Bournemouth v Forest Green Rovers, Swansea City v Cambridge United

Head to head

QPR

P6 W2 D2 L2

Top scorer: Jordan Hugill (3)

Most assists: Eberechi Eze (1)

Pompey

P5 W2 D1 L2

Top scorer: Ben Close and Ellis Harrison (both 2)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (2)

Form guide

QPR

W 3-1 Wigan (H) Championship

L 3-1 Swansea (H) Championship

L 2-0 Bristol City (A) Championship

W 3-3 (5-4 on penalties) Bristol City (H) Carabao Cup

D 1-1 Huddersfield (H) Championship

Pompey

D 3-3 v Coventry (H) League One

L 2-1 v Sunderland (A) League One

W 2-0 v Tranmere (H) League One

W 3-0 v Birmingham (H) Carabao Cup

L 1-0 v Shrewsbury (A) League One