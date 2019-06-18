Have your say

Pompey fans have been having their say on the potential arrival of Gary Mackay-Steven.

The out-of-contract Aberdeen winger is poised to become the Blues’ second signing of the summer, following the arrival of James Bolton from Shrewsbury.

The deal is subject to the Scotland international passing a medical.

And if that goes through without any hitches, the deal represents one that excites many of the Fratton faithful.

The majority of the views shared with us on our Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News are positive, with the general consensus being – get him down the Park!

Here’s a selection of the views shared with us...

Andy Harris: My son showed me some of the tricks he’s been doing in games while playing for Aberdeen and I couldn’t believe some of them he will definitely excite Pompey fans let’s just hope we can get him.

Matt George: I’m going to say it now, Kal Naismith version 2.0!

Don’t get me wrong I’m well happy with this, but when he can’t be bothered he can’t be relied upon...still young enough to give us a couple of good years mind, actually quite a signing IF he’s truly bothered. PUP

Daniel Thornton: Not bad signing if it happen.

Luke Ashleigh: Never scored more than 4/5 goals a season yeah quality!!! Maybe focus on keeping. Curtis. Lowe.!

Russell Silcox: I've seen him play many times for Aberdeen. The fans will love his dribbling runs down the wing.

He often attacks running into the box right down the keepers throat. Can't wait to watch him play.

Ryan Crockford: Seems good from what they're saying... blue army.

David Scott: From what I know, granted not much haha, he's a quality player. Should do well in league 1. Will be a great signing.

Steve Jackson: Massive signing quality player.

Ian Lever: If true a very good signing.

Brian Smith: When he is on form he can be brilliant, hardly played since December when he got a bad knock in the League cup final.

Neil Mcknight: Should be decent in league 1.

Kevin Hide: Keep him injury free and he'll be really good signing.

Dan Walsh: Yeah I'll be more than happy if this comes true. Looks really useful.