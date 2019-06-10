Pompey fans have been having their say on a potential Fratton Park return for Jason Pearce.

On Sunday The News reported that the Blues were weighing up a reunion with the Charlton centre-half, who came through the youth ranks at Fratton Park.

It is believed the defender is under consideration as a defensive reinforcement to Kenny Jackett's side, with Matt Clarke expected to leave over the summer.

At present, no contact has been made with the Addicks for Pearce’s services.

But that hasn’t stopped Pompey fans excited by a potential return for the 31-year-old.

Pearce was named The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Season during the 2011-12 Championship season.

Former Pompey defender Jason Pearce

In total, he made 44 appearances for the Blues, before moving to Leeds in August 2012.

Here’s a selection of the views shared with us via our Facebook page – Portsmouth FC – The News...

Stephen Ferguson: Quality player with bags of experience, but his best years might just be behind him.

He would make a great captain and love his attitude and winning mentality, but he’s had some injury issues and not sure he would fit the ‘younger’ profile of player that Kenny and club look for. Let’s see.

Ollie Roberts: Yes yes yes! I love Pearce so much!

Joey Barrett: Would welcome this all day long.

Dave Carr: Although our back 4 is very good (IMHO), and work well as a unit, I felt KJ felt we lacked experience (at times).

Y'know - 'Row Z' and/or when to play.

JP is no-nonsense (and I believe Jack Whatmough is pretty much the same too. Much as I hope JW gets back 100%, I think we have to 'pretend' he won't be fit all season, then if he is, it's a bonus).

We're still a centre-back short, even before Clarke going.

Paul Broughton: Real Quality player bring him back.

Richie Barnes: Would be a solid replacement for Clarke, should he leave. He was excellent when he came on at half time vs Sunderland.

Richard Sims: I’d have him back in a heartbeat. Pompey to the core ,still a quality player.

David Palmer: Just goes to show what happens behind the scenes – welcome home if it happens.

James Reynolds: No thank you Jason.

Gaz Guinness: Take my money now... he’s solid and another fans favourite.

Luke Graf: I’d have him back plenty of experience behind him plus he knows what it feels like to play in front of us. So it won’t take him long to settle in.

Kane Willis: Would be a great signing – hard defender and knows the club. Him and Whatmough at the back would be good – doesn't matter about his age we have lacked that experience defensively.