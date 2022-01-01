But few, if any, would have been as satisfying as the 3-1 win at fierce rivals Wimbledon back on January 1, 1986.

Both the Blues and Dons had established a reputation as two of the very toughest outfits in the game back in the 80s.

They collided at Plough Lane as two high-flying Division Two outfits pushing for promotion.

But two goals from Mick Channon and an effort from Vince Hilaire ensured it was Pompey who came out 3-1 winners on the day.

That saw them move six points clear of their opponents and stay level at the top with Norwich City, who were in first place on goal difference.

What became of Alan Ball’s men who did the business on that occasion in front of a crowd of 9,046?

We’ve done our homework to find out what Bally’s Gremlins on show have been up to in the ensuing years and where they are now.

Alan Knight made 801 appearances for Pompey during four decades at Fratton Park as a player. The one-club legend has stayed involved with the Blues where he remains an ambassador and often takes part in media duties.

Over a seven-year spell on the south coast, 'Yosser" played 284 times for the Blues while also helping his beloved side to two promotions including to Division One. After his retirement in 1998, he became player-coach at Hartlepool and then spent the next 13 years as a manager floating around numerous non-league clubs. The 65-year-old was inducted into the Pompey Hall of Fame in 2010.

The former Crystal Palace man formed a colossal central defensive partnership with Noel Blake. Gilbert played at non-league level for Havant and Waterlooville as separate club. He then managed Waterlooville as they merged with Havant before leaving Hawks in 2000. Still lives locally and was inducted into the hall of game in 2013.

The intimidating defender spent four years at Fratton Park. During this time he made 168 appearances in a blue shirt before moving to Leeds in 1988. He retired in 2000 where he became a coach at Exeter and has since had managerial success at youth level, running Stoke's academy and England under-19s for five years.