Ross McCrorie is hoping he’ll be back from his latest setback ‘very soon.’

The on-loan Rangers man limped off in the 42nd minute of Pompey’s 1-0 victory over Ipswich yesterday.

McCrorie suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury earlier in the campaign, which kept him sidelined for four matches, and was replaced by James Bolton.

The Blues are hopeful his latest blow isn’t as severe, however.

And on Twitter, McCrorie was also upbeat regarding his situation.

He said: ‘Great result today and the fans were exceptional Hopefully back from my injury very soon!’

Ross McCrorie. Picture: Graham Hunt

McCrorie has made 15 appearances for Pompey during his season-long loan from Ibrox.