Rangers loanee out to make Scotland dreams a reality during Portsmouth stay

Ross McCrorie believes he can make his Scotland dream come true at Pompey.

The Rangers man has targeted a full call-up this season after arriving at Fratton Park on loan for the campaign.

McCrorie explained his desire to make the grade and pick up a senior international cap was a significant part of the thinking behind his summer move south.

The 21-year-old was this week called up to Scotland’s under-21 squad for their Uefa under-21 European Championship qualifiers against San Marino and Croatia next month.

McCrorie has already featured at that level as an under-age player and is looking forward to the action with Scot Gemmill’s squad.

But it’s catching the eye of senior boss Steve Clarke in the coming months which is the midfielder’s aim while part of Kenny Jackett’s squad.

McCrorie said: ‘Oh definitely (he wants a call-up). That’s one of the reasons I wanted to go on loan as well.

‘I want to show people what I can do and hopefully my performances will be rewarded with plenty of games.

‘I feel like I was close at some points last season but then I’d go through spells out of the team at Rangers.

‘So hopefully I can get a run of games to impress Steve Clarke, the Scotland manager.

‘I spoke to the gaffer at Rangers and told him I wanted to play plenty of games and I was looking towards the national side eventually.

‘So it’s up to me to perform well and impress the Scotland manager.’

McCrorie returned to Jackett’s line-up in Tuesday’s hugely-disappointing 3-3 draw with Coventry in a right-back role.

That was after a nightmare debut which saw him sent off at Shrewsbury and handed a one-match ban.

It’s been a tumultuous time on the pitch but McCrorie is settled off it after moving out a hotel into a flat in the city.

And he has no regrets about taking on the challenge of making his name in League One and searching for a full campaign of football.

McCrorie added: ‘It was me who made the decision to come down to England.

‘I could have stayed in Scotland in my comfort zone, been at home with my family and known the league.

‘But I wanted to come down here and test myself against big teams in an unknown territory.

‘So I’m staying down here by myself and I’m fine with that. I’m mature enough to deal with it.

‘I’m looking forward to the season ahead.’