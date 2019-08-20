Have your say

Pompey have made three changes to face Coventry City tonight (7.45pm).

On-loan Rangers man Ross McCrorie replaces Anton Walkes at right-back after an impressive substitute cameo in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland.

Walkes has been omitted from Kenny Jackett’s squad completely.

Meanwhile, Sean Raggett has been handed his full Blues debut. He comes in for Christian Burgess in central defence.

The other switch is Gareth Evans replacing Andy Cannon in midfield.

Pompey’s starting XI has caused plenty of debate among the Fratton faithful. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter...

@robert89__

McCrorie changed the game. Raggett I've been wanting to see, Evans better at set pieces and crossing, Marquis to finally get the delivery, he says. #PUP #Pompey

@PompeyMike17

Very happy with this

@mikeythomas2017

Cannon dropped when he’s been playing well?

@jacktate290

Is Kenny aware Pitman scores goals.....no just me okay

@ELilliLDWorman

Cannon & Harrison should be starting....!! Glad to see McCrorie in the line up!

@McgrealDeclan

Don’t think Curtis and brown deserve to start #pompey

@tj_malley

Bold to play McCrorie at RB over Walkes and Bolton but he understandable as to why. Looking forward to seeing Raggett make his debut and Evans back in the squad. Need good deliveries if we actually want to score. Another strong looking bench. #Pompey

@Pompey_Jake

Harsh to drop Cannon for Evans who done nothing really to influence the game Sat expect for that shot?

Cannon should 100% be in the team.