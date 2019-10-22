Have your say

Ross McCrorie has been handed a first Pompey start in almost five weeks.

Yet the Scotland under-21 international will serve at right-back upon his recall against Lincoln this evening.

McCrorie replaces James Bolton as the only change to the side which lost 1-0 at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

The Rangers loanee last lined up for the Blues against Burton in mid-September, as he struggles to break into Kenny Jackett’s side.

However, he tonight gets an opportunity against Michael Appleton’s Imps under the Fratton Park lights.

Bolton instead replaces the Scot on the bench, having started the last five League One fixtures.

Elsewhere, Brett Pitman (groin) is out ruled out, along with Oli Hawkins, Jack Whatmough and Bryn Morris.

Pompey: MacGillivray, McCrorie, Burgess, Raggett, Brown, Close, Naylor, Williams, Evans, Harness, Marquis.

Subs Not Used: Bass, Downing, Bolton, Haunstrup, Cannon, Curtis, Harrison.