An inauspicious start to his Pompey career involved a debut red card and defeat.

But Ross McCrorie has pledged he won’t change his playing style as he strives to leave a favourable impression on the English game.

The Scot was given his marching orders following two second-half yellow cards at Shrewsbury on the opening day.

It represented the third red card of the midfielder’s promising career, despite aged just 21.

Previous misdemeanours include a dismissal at Celtic in a 4-0 defeat in April 2018, while McCrorie also saw red at St Mirren in August 2018.

The combative Rangers man, though, will not alter his game.

He said: ‘That’s how I play. It’s just sometimes down to a wee bit of luck.

‘That’s why I thought the red was so harsh and I wasn’t happy at the time, but you must learn from it.

‘For the first one, it was definitely a foul, I can see why the ref gave it, but that was my first foul and I was booked.

‘I went for the tackle, mistimed it, but it was a bit soft my from side of things. Still, you can see why he has given it.

‘With the second, the boy went to clear and it must have been a scuff on him. He fell over and I was given a second yellow card.

‘That was a foul too, but I possibly thought I could get away with not having another booking.

‘I put the referee in a position to make those decisions, but I still think two bookings was harsh.

‘I’ve been sent off a few times – against Celtic and St Mirren – and deserved them!

‘Being the first game of the season wasn’t a great start, but there’s a long season ahead.’

Since McCrorie’s return from a one-match ban, he has been utilised as a right-back.

Regardless, he is confident red cards won’t become a habit.

He added: ‘I am not going to lash out, I am quite sensible on that side, I just got unlucky a couple of times.

‘I always watch what I am doing, I’m not going to do anything daft, I am very level-headed.’