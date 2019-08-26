Rangers man Ross McCrorie not expecting any guarantees from Portsmouth

Have your say

Ross McCrorie isn’t expecting special treatment as he searches for the experience to develop him into a top player.

And that means the Rangers ace doesn’t believe he has a guaranteed starting role or divine right to choose his position at Pompey.

McCrorie has made it clear he’s looking for 40-plus outings this season after making the decision to move from Scottish football to League One.

The 21-year-old made a decent 30 appearances at Ibrox last term, but is looking for more regular football this time around.

McCrorie has been utilised in a right-back position in the past two games instead of the midfield role he’s more accustomed to.

But the Scotland under-21 international knows there are no certainties for him at Pompey - nor does he demand them.

McCrorie said: ‘It’s up to me to play well while I'm here. I’m not guaranteed anything.

‘I’ve got to come down and perform well.

‘If I perform well then games come with it. It’s up to me. It’s up to myself to play well.’

Much was made of Pompey having an option to buy McCrorie when his season-long deal was agreed in July.

Steven Gerrard has since clarified he sees the move as a development loan for the player.

McCrorie is keeping an open-mind on his future but isn’t feeling that he’s out of sight of his parent club at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘The gaffer has said I will (go back) at the end of the season.

‘So we’ll see what happens at the end of the season. We’ll see what comes of it.

‘I speak to the loans manager, Billy Kirkwood. He keeps in touch every week and gives me a phone call.

‘I think he’s going to come down for one of the games.

‘He talks about the games so he obviously getting them from the analyst and watching them.

‘You get that with all the loan players.

‘They are all appreciated and they are doing their best to develop them.’