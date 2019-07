Have your say

It’s official – Ross McCrorie is on the south coast ahead of his move to Pompey.

The Rangers midfielder has been spotted with boss Kenny Jackett in Gunwharf Quays.

McCrorie is closing in on a season-long loan to Fratton Park from the Scottish heavyweights.

And an eagled-eyed member of the Fratton faithful clocked the Scotland under-21 international in discussions with Jackett in an outside bar – which looks to be Slug & Lettuce – at the shopping outlet today.