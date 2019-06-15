Have your say

Rangers remain in the hunt for George Edmundson – despite Pompey agreeing a fee for the Oldham defender.

That’s according to the Daily Record, who report the 21-year-old likes the prospect of a move to Ibrox.

The News revealed yesterday that the Blues had seen a bid in access of £600,000 accepted by the Latics.

That put them in the driving seat for the highly-rated centre-back, with Oldham rejecting two prior bids from Steven Gerrard’s side.

Rangers’ last offer was reported to have been £500,000 plus add-ons.

Oldham defender George Edmundson Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

That’s some way short of the bid on the table from Fratton Park.

Yet, the Daily Record claim the Gers remain in a strong position.

They report: ‘Sources close to the player are adamant that the player will only leave if the move is right – not just because Oldham have accepted an offer.’

It’s also believed Edmundson, who also interests Peterborough, will have talks with his family and agent over the weekend to discuss his next month, having only returned home from holiday.