Ross McCrorie feels there’s still ample time remaining for Pompey to push for League One promotion.

The Blues sit 16th in the table after last night’s 1-0 victory over Lincoln took them into the second quarter of the campaign.

Ross McCrorie, right, celebrates Pompey's win with Tom Naylor. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s men have accrued 16 points from 12 games – a tally that no-one at the club is satisfied with.

McCrorie, who made his first appearance in almost a month against the Imps, admits Pompey haven’t quite clicked into gear yet.

But the on-loan Rangers man surveyed the quality within Pompey’s squad and feels they’re capable of moving up the standings.

He said: ‘We’re 12 games into the season now and it just hasn’t clicked but I am sure it will come.

‘We have got the quality there. There are quality players within our team and if you look at the squad on paper, we should be clicking.

‘I’m sure we will get there. You see the signings we brought in before the season and look at the squad – there is a lot of competition within the team.

‘That is only a good thing. It’s only the start of the season and there is a long way to go.

‘Come the end of the season, we will see where we are.’

After suffering play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland last term, Pompey were unsurprisingly one of the favourites for automatic promotion at the start of the season.

At the very least, a top-six spot was what the Fratton faithful expected.

While things haven’t quite worked out that way so far, McCrorie feels the Blues can go on a run of wins.

When asked if Pompey should be challenging for the play-offs, the Scotland under-21 skipper replied: ‘Definitely. We just need to get results and that’s the main thing.

‘As long as we get the three points most weeks and get on a run then that’s the main thing.

‘Obviously, the team is a bit low on confidence with the bad results we’ve had but I’m sure it will pick up with the quality we have.’