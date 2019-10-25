Ross McCrorie played down his lack of Pompey game time and declared: I can show how good I am.

The on-loan Rangers man was unconcerned during his spell out of Kenny Jackett’s side and knows there’s still ample time to make an impact this season.

McCrorie arrived on a season-long loan from Ibrox in July with aspirations of featuring week in, week out at Fratton Park.

He’s made only eight appearances to date, though, and was an unused substitute for four league games after being withdrawn from the line-up following a 2-2 draw with Burton on September 17.

McCrorie returned to the Blues starting XI in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat of Lincoln, replacing James Bolton in a right-back role.

Now the Scot is targeting a sustained run in the team – and he insists the Fratton faithful have yet to see the best of him.

Ross McCrorie is on loan at Pompey from Rangers

McCrorie said: ‘It is still early days. I don’t think it is a big issue as I was only out of the team for four games.

‘Now I’m back in and it’s still early days in the season.

‘We have got a lot of games to catch up on because there have been a lot of cancellations so we’ll see how it goes.

‘Fans definitely haven’t seen the best of me. I think I’ve still got a lot to offer and I can certainly show how good I am.

‘It is up to me really to earn a place to play. I’ll always give my all, I’m solid defensively and like to go forward quite a bit as well.

‘I feel I still have a lot to give.’

McCrorie initially arrived as a central midfielder when he joined from the Scottish Premiership giants.

However, his athleticism has resulted in him being deployed as a defender and he’s expected to retain his starting spot at Bristol Rovers.

It’s a position the 21-year-old played during his days in the youth ranks at Ibrox, while he also featured in the role for Scotland under-21s during the international break earlier this month.

McCrorie feels he’s ‘equally adept’ in both berths.

He added: ‘I feel it’s quite easy to play at right-back because I grew up in the youth team playing there.

‘It’s not really a big transition for me, I feel comfortable playing right-back.

‘I don’t have a preference. I’m comfortable in both central midfield and right-back – I feel I’m equally adept at both.

‘You’ve got to play well to earn the right to start. Hopefully I gave a good account of myself on Tuesday night.’