Rangers will launch a last-gasp bid to win the battle for George Edmundson.

The Scottish giants refuse to admit defeat in the pursuit of the central-defender, despite yet to meet Oldham's valuation.

Edmundson has been given permission to hold talks with Pompey after a bid in excess of £600,000 was accepted by the League Two club.

Yet, according today’s Scottish Sun, boss Steven Gerrard is preparing a third and final offer for the 21-year-old.

And he is set to return to the negotiating table within the next ‘24 hours’.

The Scottish Sun said: ‘Rangers will make a third and final offer for Oldham defender George Edmundson.

‘Portsmouth have had a £600,000 bid accepted by the Latics, leading many to assume Gers were set to miss out.

‘But SunSport can reveal Steven Gerrard hasn’t given up hope of bringing Edmundson to Ibrox.

‘With Edmundson now free to discuss personal terms with Pompey, Gers know they need to act fast.

‘The 21-year-old defender has already been the subject of two failed Ibrox bids, the second totalling £500,000 plus future add-ons.

‘Oldham were initially holding out for £1million, but agreed terms with League One Portsmouth earlier this week.

‘It’s understood Rangers are prepared to match their £600,000 offer before the player returns from holiday on Friday.

‘Edmundson is understood to be keen on a move to Glasgow and the opportunity to work alongside Gerrard.

‘It’s believed he will discuss his future with family this weekend.

‘Rangers are likely to return to the negotiating table in the next 24 hours as Gerrard steps up his recruitment drive.’