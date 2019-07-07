Have your say

Rangers still hold the cards over Ross McCrorie’s future, according to reports.

The Blues sealed a season-long loan for the midfielder on Friday to bolster Kenny Jackett’s options.

Pompey saw off a late charge from Sunderland to land the 21-year-old.

As part of the terms of the deal there is an option-to-buy clause inserted in the agreement.

But, according to Evening Times and Herald on Sunday reporter Chris Jack, that clause relates to if Rangers choose to sell the player.

There is no agreed fee as part of the deal, but Pompey will have first refusal if the Scottish giants decide to let McCrorie depart.

McCrorie becomes the sixth summer arrival at Fratton Park as Jackett bolsters his options for his Championship bid.

The Scottish under-21 international follows James Bolton, Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing, Sean Raggett and Ryan Williams into the club.