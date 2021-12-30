So who are the players who’ve impressed most and caught the eye as we leave 2021 behind?

The number crunchers as WhoScored.com have been aggregating the statistics, to allow us to see who has been performing best in League One so far this term.

We’ve compiled a list, in reverse order, of the division’s top 25 players to date along with their rating.

1. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) Rating - 7.12 Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

2. Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) Rating - 7.12 Photo: Tim Markland Photo Sales

3. Panutche Camara (Plymouth Argyle) Rating - 7.13 Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

4. Tom O'Connor (Burton Albion) Rating - 7.13 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales