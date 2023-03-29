RATED: How Portsmouth players shape up since John Mousinho's arrival as boss

John Mousinho has overseen a change in fortunes during his time at Pompey.

Indeed, the Blues have won eight of his first 15 games in charge at Fratton Park, which has seen his new side close the gap to six points to the play-offs.

His clean-slate approach has given a number of men in the squad a new lease of life, but who has starred the most under Mousinho?

We’ve compiled the data from our player ratings since the head coach took over in January, to discover who have been the best and worst performers under the new boss.

Here’s what we found.

1 . The best and worst performers under John Mousinho. From left: Ronan Curtis, Tom Lowery, Joe Rafferty, Joe Morrell. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Dane Scarlett Average match rating: 5.9. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Clark Robertson Average match rating: 6. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Tom Lowery Average match rating: 6. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales