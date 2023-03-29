News you can trust since 1877
RATED: How Portsmouth players shape up since John Mousinho's arrival as boss

John Mousinho has overseen a change in fortunes during his time at Pompey.

By Pepe Lacey
Published 29th Mar 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 18:14 BST

Indeed, the Blues have won eight of his first 15 games in charge at Fratton Park, which has seen his new side close the gap to six points to the play-offs.

His clean-slate approach has given a number of men in the squad a new lease of life, but who has starred the most under Mousinho?

We’ve compiled the data from our player ratings since the head coach took over in January, to discover who have been the best and worst performers under the new boss.

Here’s what we found.

From left: Ronan Curtis, Tom Lowery, Joe Rafferty, Joe Morrell.

1. The best and worst performers under John Mousinho.

From left: Ronan Curtis, Tom Lowery, Joe Rafferty, Joe Morrell. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Average match rating: 5.9.

2. Dane Scarlett

Average match rating: 5.9. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Average match rating: 6.

3. Clark Robertson

Average match rating: 6. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Average match rating: 6.

4. Tom Lowery

Average match rating: 6. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
