But can the same be said of the 12 signings who arrived this summer, with Danny Cowley carrying out a big overhaul of his squad options?
We’ve assessed the contribution of the dozen new faces, breaking down how they’ve performed and then giving a grade for their efforts so far.
1. Tom Lowery - B
Crewe arrival has been an impressive addition to Pompey’s midfield. Small in stature but big in quality, Lowery has really started to come to the fore in recent weeks with his forward-thinking passing a big part of the success of Danny Cowley’s men
2. Joe Pigott - C
Two goals in 11 appearances for the loan arrival from Ipswich so far. Performances have been variable with some work to do against the ball. Dane Scarlett and Colby Bishop have been preferred, but there’s a feeling Pigott could yet have a pivotal role to play in the season.
3. Colby Bishop - A
The Magic Man has been taken to the hearts of Pompey fans, returning an excellent six goals to date. It’s not just Bishop’s goals which have added another dimension to his side, but also his ability to lead the line and offer a focal point in attack.
4. Dane Scarlett - A+
What a revelation the Spurs loan signing has been. Easy to see what all the hype is about with the 18-year-old adding pace, power and a clinical eye for goal to Pompey’s attacking options. Unlike some youngsters, hasn’t been bothered by the physicality of League One one jot.
