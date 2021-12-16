RATED: The Portsmouth January window hits and duds now with likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United

It will be a crucial period for Danny Cowley to replenish and reshape his options with his side in play-off contention.
But it’s also a period fraught with difficulties and danger, when it comes to identifying the right players who could make a difference.
Over the past five seasons, the Blues have brought in 22 players at the turn of the year – with plenty of additions disappointing in that time.
There’s also been a few runaway successes, too, so we’ve trailed through Pompey’s January business and decided if transfer gems were landed – or were they dud signings….
