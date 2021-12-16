Eoin Doyle is one of the many January signings who failed to hit the highs at Pompey

RATED: The Portsmouth January window hits and duds now with likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United

The January window is looming on the horizon for Pompey.

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 6:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 6:46 pm

It will be a crucial period for Danny Cowley to replenish and reshape his options with his side in play-off contention.

But it’s also a period fraught with difficulties and danger, when it comes to identifying the right players who could make a difference.

Over the past five seasons, the Blues have brought in 22 players at the turn of the year – with plenty of additions disappointing in that time.

There’s also been a few runaway successes, too, so we’ve trailed through Pompey’s January business and decided if transfer gems were landed – or were they dud signings….

Designed with Pompey fans in mind

Get unlimited access to all The News’ sports coverage without the need for a full subscription. Play-by-plays of every match, in-depth analysis, live blogs and exclusive interviews starting from just £2 per month; that’s just 50p per week - click HERE to subscribe.

1. Aaron Simpson - MISS

Had more success on Love Island than at Pompey after arriving at the start of 2017.

Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales

2. Nicke Kabamba - MISS

Wasn't quite ready for Pompey after stepping up from non league in 2017. Has gone on to do reasonably for Hartlepool and Kilmarnock and now with Northampton.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales

3. Jamal Lowe - HIT

Meteoric rise really kicked in at Pompey. Scored as promotion was sealed at Notts County and bagged spectacularly at Wembley against Sunderland. Now with Bournemouth after spells at Wigan and Swansea.

Photo: Joe Pepler

Photo Sales

4. Sylvain Deslandes - MISS

Another unimpressive six-month loan stay from Wolves which returned just two appearances.

Photo: The News

Photo Sales
Danny CowleySheffield WednesdayBolton WanderersCharlton AthleticOxford United
Next Page
Page 1 of 5