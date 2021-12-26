RATED: who are the best performing Portsmouth players so far this season?

Boxing Day would have officially marked the mid-point of the league season for Pompey, before the scheduled clash with Oxford United was called off.

So it feels like the perfect time to assess who has been performing best for Danny Cowley’s squad this term

Taking the match ratings given to the players every week we have worked out each players’ average so far this term, to determine who has been doing best for their side.

To qualify, each player must have played a minimum five games, with the players who’ve featured most given the edge when average ratings are the same.

We have started with the lowest through to the highest, so get involved to see which players come out on top.

1. 20 - John Marquis - 5.97 Has struggled to bring a goal threat and now lost his place in the starting XI as the striker is touted for a January exit. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. 19 Ellis Harrison - 6 Been sidelined with injury and restricted to bits and pieces off bench since returning to the fray. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

3. 18 - Gassan Ahadme 6.14 Found minutes hard to come by and openly admitted to needing to adapt to League One football while on loan from Norwich. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. 17 - Reeco Hackett 6.22 Coming to the boil nicely but average rating brought down by inconsistent form earlier in the campaign. Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales